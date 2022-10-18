Seven people charged, accused of beating up woman on Beale Street

Janice Johnson, Jada Johnson, Natasha Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Omari Johnson, Eric Williams, and Brandon Thomas each face two counts of aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people face charges after Memphis Police said they beat up a woman on Beale Street while armed with guns.

According to the police affidavit, the two victims were walking at Beale Street and 4th on Oct. 9, 2022, when they were approached by the group. The affidavit said Watkins grabbed the woman, and her friend immediately grabbed Williams’ arm.

At that point, according to the affidavit, Omari Johnson pointed a gun at the friend, saying, “B****, get back, touch him again, and watch what will happen.” Police said Olivia Williams waved a gun at the friend, saying, “Back up,” and then telling Williams, “Whoop that h**.” According to the affidavit, Brandon Thomas was sitting in the driver’s seat of a van and leaning out the open door waving a gun, yelling, “Don’t ever speak on Brandon. Dog that h**. F** that h** up. Y’all f*** that h** up.”

At that point, police said in the affidavit that Williams began stomping, kicking, and punching the woman to the ground, and Olivia Johnson began stomping the woman in the head with the gun pointed at her. Police said the entire group began kicking and stomping the woman.

The woman had a black eye and her shoulder was injured.