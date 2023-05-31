Several vehicles broken into overnight at The Guest House at Graceland, police say

MPD said officers responded to a call from security guards who reported several vehicles had been burglarized about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said several vehicles were broken into overnight in the parking lot of The Guest House at Graceland.

MPD said officers responded to a call from security guards who reported several vehicles had been burglarized about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the parking lot of the hotel at 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd. in Whitehaven.

Investigators said guards on patrol heard a car alarm go off, then one of the guards on patrol began shooting video on his phone, and spotted a white vehicle, possibly a Kia with rear end damage, leaving the area.

One victim told police her Lexus was broken into, but nothing taken. They said it appears the would-be thieves got in by breaking a rear passenger window.

In the report released by MPD, they had not yet located the owners of the other vandalized vehicles.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.