After several tries, Memphis Police said they finally arrested a drag racer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a convicted felon accused of drag racing. And investigators said it took several tries to catch him.

Police said Tyrone Lott sped away in a black Infiniti several times over the past three weeks across the city. Investigators said in some cases, the 25-year-old was reported to be driving over 100 miles per hour.

Police said starting July 13th, officers tried to pull him over after seeing him at Mt. Moriah and I-240, but he refused to stop. They said they tried to stop him again twice on July 19th

They also said Lott had a gun on him when they finally caught him August 5th after he was driving into oncoming traffic and speeding at Lamar Avenue and Knight Arnold Rd.

Lott faces a long list of charges including drag racing, reckless driving, evading police, driving with a suspended license, theft, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.