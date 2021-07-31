Sarah Romine of Knoxville was charged of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE 8/1 12:31 p.m.:

According to the Sevierville Police Department, one woman is dead and another hurt after a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

Kelsy Cook, 24, of Loudon was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, SPD said.

Angie Rusell, 23, of Loudon was transferred to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville. Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to SPD.

Three people were initially detained, however, only two have been arrested in connection with the shooting, SPD said.

Sarah Romine, 31, of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to SPD.

Police believe Romine shot both victims.

Joshua Dannels, 30, of Crossville was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated, SPD said.

According to SPD, preliminary investigation indicates an altercation occurred in the waterpark parking lot which then escalated into a shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

"The Soaky Mountain management team is committed to our guests’ safety and we are deeply saddened by the events that occurred in our parking lot on Saturday evening after our waterpark closed," the General Manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, Dave Andrews, said. "The Sevierville Police Department is overseeing this investigation and we are fully cooperating with them."

PREVIOUS:

The Sevierville Police Department said they responded to calls of a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark on Saturday evening, just after 8 p.m. A spokesperson for Soaky Mountian said that it happened in the parking lot.

Police said two people were shot, both of them female. One of them was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and the other was transported to LeConte Medical Center.

Police said that their conditions were not known as of 10:20 p.m.

They also said that three people were detained, including the alleged shooter of both victims. They said an altercation broke out in the parking lot, which escalated into the shooting.

A spokesperson provided a statement about the incident, available below:

We're committed to safety and they’re working fully with the Sevierville Police Department. It is an open investigation.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.