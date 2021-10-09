Sexual predator wanted for attempted rape and indecent exposure

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 311, the Criminal Investigation Division 288-7679, or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Do you recognize this man?

Dyersburg police said he is a sexual predator wanted for two recent incidents.

According to DPD, he attempted to rape a woman on Augusts 15, then on the morning of September 7 he exposed himself and tried to lure a child near a school bus stop.

On August 15, around 1:20 a.m., a DPD officer saw a woman walking in the downtown area that appeared to be in distress. When the officer stopped to check on the woman when she said that a man had just attacked her and tried to rape her.

She said that she was walking down the street when she was grabbed from behind and knocked to the ground, pulled her off the side of the road, then tried to sexually assault her.

The suspect is 5’8" - 5’10" with a skinny build. He was not wearing any clothes at the time of the attack. The entire attack was caught on surveillance video.

On September 7, just before 7:00 a.m., video surveillance caught a man watching a young girl who was waiting on a school bus in the Milltown area. He was seen watching the girl from the side of a house, trying to get her to walk over to him while he was pleasuring himself.

The suspect ran from the area when a witness yelled at him. The suspect description matches the description of the attempted rape suspect.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell issued to following statement: “The video of this violent attack is difficult to watch. We are utilizing all of our resources to find this predator. The victim did everything right; she fought with everything she had and yelled for help. The public is urged to use caution especially if walking alone and to remain aware of your surroundings.”