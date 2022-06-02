Judges denies new trial for mother convicted of killing her four children

The judge denied the motion for Shanynthia Gardner during a hearing Thursday, June 2, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motion for a new trial for a Mid-South mother who stabbed her four children to death has been denied.

Gardener was sentenced to life in prison in February after being convicted in December 2021 on 20 counts, including charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, child neglect, and child endangerment.

During the non-jury bench trial, Judge James Lammey rejected Shanynthia Gardner's insanity defense before finding her guilty. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after she serves a total of 51 years. That means she could be up for parole in about 46 years.

The stabbings happened July 1, 2016, at the family’s apartment near Hacks Cross and Shelby Drive. Prosecutors said Gardner stabbed four of her children - ages five months to four years. Investigators said two children were found in a bedroom and two were in the living room - the youngest found in her car seat.

The oldest child, who was 7 at the time, was able to escape and ran to a neighbor for help.