Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail.

Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.

Timmerman was also ordered to serve probation for 11 months and 27 days, and to pay just over $4,777 restitution to MLGW, and $1,800 in court fees.

Investigators said on Dec. 8, 2022, she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time when officers arrived to the scene.

Charges of failure to exercise due care while driving and duty upon striking a highway fixture were dropped as part of the plea deal, according to court records.

Timmerman was sworn into her position November 15 by District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. We have reached out to the D.A.’s office to find out her status there and will update when they respond.