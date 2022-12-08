Shelby County assistant district attorney arrested for DUI, court records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday for DUI after she crashed into a utility pole, court records show.
Timmerman, who was sworn into her position November 15 by District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, crashed into the utility pole on Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North, and was unsure of where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene, according to her arrest affidavit.
Timmerman told officers she had just left a bar in downtown Memphis where she drank vodka, and officers said she sounded very slurred in her speech and could not give them any exact answers on what happened.
She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care while driving and duty upon striking a highway fixture.
The District Attorney's Office released the following statement:
The SCDAG Office is aware of the incident involving A.D.A. Timmerman. We acknowledge that a DUI is a serious matter. A.D.A. Timmerman is still employed with the SCDAG Office. Because this is an active case we cannot comment further; we will let the justice process run its course. Meanwhile, D.A. Mulroy will recuse the office from the case and seek a pro tem appointment of an independent prosecutor.