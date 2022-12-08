Shelby County assistant district attorney arrested for DUI, court records show

Monica Timmerman, who was sworn in last month by Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, was arrested Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday for DUI after she crashed into a utility pole, court records show.

Timmerman, who was sworn into her position November 15 by District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, crashed into the utility pole on Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North, and was unsure of where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene, according to her arrest affidavit.

Timmerman told officers she had just left a bar in downtown Memphis where she drank vodka, and officers said she sounded very slurred in her speech and could not give them any exact answers on what happened.

Congratulations ADA Monica Timmerman on your swearing-in this morning by Judge Craft. ADA Timmerman will work with Vertical Team 2, which handles cases in General Sessions 9 (Mental Health Court) and Criminal Court 2. Welcome to the team! pic.twitter.com/Jp2m8nl8s7 — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office (@ShelbyCountyDA) November 15, 2022

She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care while driving and duty upon striking a highway fixture.

The District Attorney's Office released the following statement: