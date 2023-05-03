Shelby County court cases on backlog, holding up trials and hopes for justice

Now after more than five years, loved ones of deceased Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary say they are still waiting for trial to begin.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The backlog of court cases in Shelby County is frustrating to both families waiting for justice to be served, and to those accused of crimes who await their trial dates.

Now after more than five years, loved ones of deceased Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary say they are still seeking justice, waiting for trial to begin for those who were accused of shooting and killing him.

“With all the setbacks that have happened and how long it has taken, it’s almost difficult to be hopeful,” said Brittney Rowe, Phil Trenary’s Daughter.

Rowe and her family have waited since 2018 for her father’s accused killers to go to trial. They thought it was finally time in December, until they learned of another setback.

“We were told it would be postponed and it’s now been rescheduled for October,” said Rowe.



This case is just one of several hundred delayed for trial in Shelby County.



“Every time I see another murder victim’s family in Memphis, I’m heartbroken for them, not only for what’s happened, and even going through a sliver of that situation, but knowing that they’re facing this road ahead that they don’t even recognize,” said Rowe.



The pandemic caused delays tot he court system, making it one of the biggest contributors to the backlog of court cases, Josh Spickler, Executive Director of Just City, said.

“We have thousands and thousands and we only try in good years, dozens of cases,” said Spickler. Just City is a criminal justice reform group in Memphis.



The Shelby County District Attorney’s office said only 52 criminal trials took place in 2022, which is only a third of what the average was years ago.

According to an earlier report, before the pandemic, Shelby County would typically try 150 cases per year on average.



“It took a bad problem and made it worse,” said Spickler, “The better part of two years we really weren’t trying cases in Shelby County.”

Spickler suggests a greater focus needs to be placed on how and when courts operate.

“Having courts that are open more often, courts that are focused in their work to get cases moving, to give people the rights that they have,” said Spickler.



Spickler adds, clearing the backlogs can benefit both the accused and the victims and their families, both wanting some form of closure in court.

“While it’s been a grueling process, we remain advocates for this city and know that the ship can be righted,” said Rowe.

The District Attorney’s office released a statment, explaining how they are working to resolve the backlog issue.