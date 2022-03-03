Shelby County Courts to host expungement clinic in Memphis

Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn announced the event Wednesday, which aims to get non-violent minor crimes off of people's records.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn announced Wednesday she's partnering with Pastor Keith Norman at the First Baptist Church at 2385 Broad Avenue to host the first expungement clinic of 2022 in the historic Binghampton neighborhood.

The clinic is set for Saturday, March 5 at the First Baptist Church, and will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Expungement allows for certain crimes to be removed from a person's records. Not every crime qualifies. Find the checklist and more information on what you need HERE.