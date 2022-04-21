Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to hold expungement clinic Saturday | job opportunities also available

Saturday’s clinic will be held at Southwest Tennessee Community College, Vertis Sails Gym, at 737 Union Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office will hold an expungement clinic Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Expungement allows for certain crimes to be removed from your records. Not every crime qualifies. Find the checklist and more information on what you need HERE.

Saturday’s clinic will be held at Southwest Tennessee Community College, in the Vertis Sails Gymnasium, located at 737 Union Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Representatives from the General Sessions Court Clerk's Office and the City of Memphis Drive While You Pay Program will be on hand.