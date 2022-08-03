Former Shelby County deputy avoids prison time in rape case

Beck joined the Shelby County sheriff's office in 2004. He has been fired.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Tennessee sheriff's deputy who had been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl must serve probation but no prison time after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, authorities said.

Brian O. Beck, 47, was charged in 2018 with two counts of rape by force or coercion and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, the Shelby County district attorney's office said.

Beck joined the Shelby County sheriff's office in 2004. He has been fired.

Investigators said the sexual activity began around May 1, 2016, when the girl was 14, and continued until around Jan. 1, 2018, prosecutors said in a 2018 news release.

Beck pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and received a sentence of four years, which was suspended while he serves three years' probation, the district attorney's office said. Beck could be sent to prison if he violates probation, prosecutors said.

“Given the totality of the evidence, we ethically could not proceed to trial on the indicted offenses," Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich said in a statement. "This decision was made in consultation with the victim.”