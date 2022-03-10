Shelby County deputy charged with stalking, assault, DUI in Tipton County

39-year-old Andrew Criner was arrested March 4, 2022. He is currently being held without bond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County deputy has been suspended without pay, after being arrested on charges of DUI, assault, stalking, and harassment in Tipton County.

According to reports from the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Andrew Criner was arrested March 4, 2022. He is currently being held without bond.

According to the reports, it all started March 2nd at about 1:30 p.m., when a Tipton County man told investigators Criner came to his home on Richardson Landing Road and accused him of “messing around with his wife.” The man told deputies he knew of Criner because his girlfriend lived near Criner in Millington. The man said he told Criner he never messed with his wife, and Criner threatened to come back if he found out different and “it would not be a good visit.” The man said Criner appeared to be under the influence.

The next night, March 3rd just before 11 p.m., deputies were called to the 5900 block of Richardson Landing Road, where a different man said Criner’s wife had called and warned him that her husband was headed that way. The man said he saw Criner’s truck come speeding up to the house, and he ran inside, concerned for his son. The man said Criner drove “erratically” by the home and then took off. The man said Criner also accused him of having an affair with his wife.

Investigators said as all of that was going on, Criner was texting threats to his wife, and showed up at her father’s house continuously.

The next day, March 4th just after 11 a.m., deputies were called to the Dollar General on Richardson Landing Road. They said they found Criner sitting on his tailgate, smelling of alcohol. During a search of his truck, they found beer and three loaded guns and ammunition.

At that point, investigators said Criner had active warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated stalking based on the previous incidents, so he was arrested and then also charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Criner was relieved of duty without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation. He has been with the department since January 2013.