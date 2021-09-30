Shelby County District Attorney General breakdowns juvenile violence this year

District Attorney General Amy Weirich released a look at the cases involving underage defendants her office has dealt with so far in 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day before Thursday's shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released a breakdown of violence by juveniles that their office has dealt with so far this year.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich said Wednesday that crime committed by juvenile defenses have included four murders, six sexual assaults, and 19 cases involving the threat or use of a deadly weapon. And as of September 1st, 25 juveniles have been transferred to adult court.

The D.A. said Tennessee law allows for juveniles to be handled as adults in certain cases, including:

Those under 14 who commit murder 1st, murder 2nd or attempted murder 1st and attempted murder 2nd.

Those between 14-17 who commit or attempt to commit a violent crime (murder, rape, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, carjacking, aggravated burglary).

Those between 16-17 who commit robbery .

Those between 17-18 -- regardless of the crime.

The D.A. said a judge can also consider a child’s prior record.

So far this year, the 25 cases that were transferred to adult criminal court include:

3 cases of first-degree murder.

1 case of second-degree murder.

6 rapes or aggravated sexual batteries of minor victims

19 involve the threat or use of deadly weapon

1 knife

1 tire iron believed to be a gun

17 handguns/rifles being pointed at, discharged at, or used to beat victims

The D.A. said the youngest person transferred this year was 14-years-old on a charge of first-degree murder. The oldest was 40-years-old, but it was a rape that happened when he was a minor, which required a transfer hearing.

The D.A. said the majority of cases transferred to adult court are for 17 or 18-year-olds.

She said six have no prior criminal history, and 19 have prior cases involving aggravated robbery, carjacking, rape, aggravated burglary, weapon offenses, and theft.

Below is a look at the brief narratives of the cases from the Shelby County D.A.

(An offender may be involved in more than one incident.)