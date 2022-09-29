Shelby County District Attorney's Office, MPD announce collaborative Cold Case Unit

It will help law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved homicide and violent sexual assault cases.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney's Office and the Memphis Police Department announced plans Thursday for a collaborative Cold Case Unit.

According to Memphis police, cases are typically investigated by the original detective until all known leads have been exhausted. After one year with no new investigative leads, a case may be reviewed and deemed to be cold.

"Our office is excited to announce the formation of the Cold Case Unit," said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. "We are ready to get to work with MPD to bring closure to these victims' loved ones who have waited for far too long. These offenders are still out on the street potentially committing many more crimes, so prosecuting them can prevent crimes down the road."

Once the Cold Case Unit is in operation, Memphis police will share cold case files with the Unit, and Assistant District Attorneys will evaluate the files using a checklist to determine solvability. SCDAG investigators will follow up on the cases deemed solvable. In cases where warrants could not be served on defendants, SCDAG investigators will help in finding these defendants so that they can be prosecuted.

"The Memphis Police Department supports any efforts that will assist in bringing long awaited justice to the many families that have been impacted," said Chief C.J. Davis. "This effort may be fruitful and help identify suspects who have committed egregious crimes against members of our community."

The Cold Case Unit expects to receive their first cases to review as early as the end of next week. Eventually, the Cold Case Unit aims to review up to 200 cases per year.