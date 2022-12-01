How to apply for Shelby County District Attorney's new Justice Review Unit

The unit will identify and address wrongful convictions and sentences, according to D.A. Steve Mulroy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is now accepting applications for a new Justice Review Unit (JRU). The unit will identify and address wrongful convictions and sentences, according to D.A. Steve Mulroy.

Mulroy said the unit is independent but operating within the D.A.’s office, reporting directly to him. He said the main offices for the JRU will be on a different floor at the Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar from the D.A., JRU Chief, and JRU Assistant Chief. Mulroy said in the news release that the “physical separation furthers the JRU’s independence from the active prosecutions conducted by the District Attorney’s Office.”

The JRU Chief is Lorna McClusky and Assistant Chief is Robert Gowen. McClusky co-founded a criminal defense firm in Memphis, and Gowen worked in the Public Defender’s Office, including in the office’s capital unit for clients facing the death penalty.

“I’m glad we were able to quickly get our new unit up and running,” said Mulroy. “We all know our criminal justice system is imperfect. When we correct injustices, we restore public confidence in the fairness of our system. That can get the community cooperating more with law enforcement to address crime.”