Shelby County father indicted for murder in deaths of girlfriend & 5-month-old son

Enoch Zarceno Turner is charged in the deaths of Heather Cook and 5-month-old Bentley.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A southeast Shelby County man has been indicted in the stabbing deaths of his former girlfriend and their 5-month-old son who were found in their burning house last year, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Enoch Zarceno Turner, 25, was indicted on first-degree murder charges, aggravated child abuse, aggravated arson and especially aggravated burglary.

Sheriff’s deputies last Sept. 13 were called to the residence in the 6900 block of Bennington Circle where a family member found the house filled with smoke.

In an upstairs bedroom Heather Cook, 32, and her baby, Bentley, were found dead from multiple stab wounds. A fire centered in the bedroom appeared to have been intentionally set, according to the fire marshal. Relatives said Turner and Cook had been in an argument over child custody issues. Turner was arrested later that day.

The case is being prosecuted by Eric Christensen and Paul Hagerman.

Christensen is Chief Prosecutor of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit which handles cases of rape, child sex abuse, severe physical abuse of child victims, elder abuse and vulnerable adult abuse.