Shelby County has plan to protect residents from fraud & scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Trustee's office has completed a plan to help protect residents from fraud and scams.
According to the county, work on the Consumer Financial Protection Strategic Plan began last summer in partnership with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund and the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
The next step is to raise consumer awareness of common problems like telephone scams involving social security, the Internal Revenue Service and COVID-19. That work begins later this month.