Shelby County man accused of swerving toward deputy who was trying to pull him over for speeding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say swerved toward a deputy who tried to pull him over.
20-year-old Korey Mitchell faces several charges, including aggravated assault and reckless driving. Mitchell was booked into jail Thursday.
Not much information has been released, but the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was trying to pull Mitchell over for speeding in a southeast Shelby County neighborhood. They said Mitchell swerved toward the deputy, who was not injured.
Investigators said Mitchell caught with the help of tips from residents.