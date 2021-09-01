Shelby County man charged after child porn discovered in online cloud account

Zachary Drew Richey is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is charged after investigators said dozens of child porn images were found in an online account.

Zachary Drew Richey is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the police affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Memphis Police about Richey having 44 images they categorized as “apparent child pornography” in an online cloud account. NCMEC told investigators that Verizon reported finding the images and submitted the files and subscriber’s account information to them.

The affidavit said investigators found the images showed children in sexual encounters or “lascivious poses,” which violated state law. They said search warrants showed Richey was the sole owner of the account when the images were located.