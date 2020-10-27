Shelby County murder suspected WANTED by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Timmie Cooperwood?
The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force is asking for help the First Degree Murder suspect.
According to U.S. Marshals, Cooperwood is wanted for the October 6 shooting death of Shaneka Harvell. Harvell was killed at a home in the 2000 block of Prospect.
A warrant was issued for Cooperwood on October 9.
Harvell was allegedly the mother of Cooperwood’s children.
Cooperwood is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should call (731) 571-0280.
Cooperwood also has warrants for Aggravated Stalking, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Burglary.