Shelby County murder suspected WANTED by U.S. Marshals

Terrence Cooperwood is accused of killing the mother of his children.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Timmie Cooperwood?

The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force is asking for help the First Degree Murder suspect.

According to U.S. Marshals, Cooperwood is wanted for the October 6 shooting death of Shaneka Harvell. Harvell was killed at a home in the 2000 block of Prospect.

A warrant was issued for Cooperwood on October 9.

Harvell was allegedly the mother of Cooperwood’s children.

Cooperwood is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call (731) 571-0280.