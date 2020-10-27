x
Shelby County murder suspected WANTED by U.S. Marshals

Terrence Cooperwood is accused of killing the mother of his children.
Timmie Cooperwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Timmie Cooperwood?

The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force is asking for help the First Degree Murder suspect.

According to U.S. Marshals, Cooperwood is wanted for the October 6 shooting death of Shaneka Harvell.  Harvell was killed at a home in the 2000 block of Prospect. 

A warrant was issued for Cooperwood on October 9.

Harvell was allegedly the mother of Cooperwood’s children.

Cooperwood is considered armed and dangerous.

 Anyone with information should call (731) 571-0280.

Cooperwood also has warrants for Aggravated Stalking, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Burglary.