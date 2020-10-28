Shelby County prosecutor has been fired as TBI investigates misconduct claims

Glenda Adams was fired last week, according to a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant was fired, and now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of misconduct.

Another statement from the TBI says special agents are investigating the possible misuse of confidential information. District Attorney General Amy Weirich rescued herself, and District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway of Cookeville has been assigned.

Shelby County D.A.’s full statement: “At my request, the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference appointed Gen. Bryant Dunaway to handle this investigation. Any inquiries should be directed to him. I terminated Ms. Adams’ employment with our office last week."

TBI’s full statement: “At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI Special Agents are investigating allegations of misconduct involving the misuse of confidential information. General Weirich has since recused herself from this case and 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway has been appointed as District Attorney General Pro Tem. No arrests have been made. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”