'Shelby County Safety Summit' held by Holy Nation Church of Memphis

Pastor Andrew said that this summit was just the beginning of what's to come in having "courageous conversations."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, the Holy Nation Church of Memphis hosted the "Shelby County Safety Summit," which was created by Shelby County commissioner Charlie Caswell Jr.

The summit brought together passionate community members who want to see their environment grow and thrive. After the church itself was trashed, pastor Andrew Perpener said he needed to find solutions to crime.

City of Memphis stakeholders came together at the event to respond to crime, poverty and education. They also sought to "repair the fundamentals."

"It is very important to have some courageous conversation in my opinion," Perpener said. "[This includes] stakeholders; community activists, people in general in the community that literally understand what's going on."