Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'

The Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the incident after video was discovered on social media.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.

Last month, two Shelby County deputies were placed on leave following the release of the video into the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers.

In a statement issued Jan. 27, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the deputies were placed on leave to determine what happened and if they violated policies.

The full statement from Sheriff Bonner reads: