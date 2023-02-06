Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.
According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
Last month, two Shelby County deputies were placed on leave following the release of the video into the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers.
In a statement issued Jan. 27, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the deputies were placed on leave to determine what happened and if they violated policies.
The full statement from Sheriff Bonner reads:
“Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols. I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated. Both of these deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this administrative investigation.”