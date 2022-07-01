x
Crime

Suspect in Thursday's deadly domestic violence shooting in custody after barricade situation

Shelby County Sheriffs responded to the Economy Inn on Ketchum Road and Airways Boulevard.
Credit: WATN/Elvis Hardwick

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in custody after a barricade situation at the Economy Inn motel at 2344 Ketchum Road in Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, where the suspect barricaded himself inside a room,

According to the Sheriff's Office, this is the same suspect who's on-the-run from a Thursday domestic violence homicide at Cross Wood Lane in Cordova, where one woman died in a shooting. 

Negotiators were on scene, and deputies closed the intersection of Ketchum Road and Airways Boulevard, leading to the motel. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, the situation ended peacefully. 

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

