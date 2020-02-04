Shelby County Sheriff’s Office holds internal investigation into Cordova arrest caught on camera

NAACP demands investigation into the incident

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — Deputies were trying to get information from Kesha Gray, 29, after a domestic call came in from Gray’s fiancé, however they were not able. Video of Gray’s arrest and the deputies encounter has now gone viral and sparked the Memphis chapter of NAACP to get involved. The NAACP is calling on Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner to do a speedy internal investigation into Gray’s arrest.

The video that has circulated online shows the scene on Pisgah Road in Cordova. The encounter between Gray and the deputy escalated.

“If that lady did not want to speak to them, they could have simply handed her their card and if she wanted to speak about the domestic assault she would have had the opportunity to call them at a later time,” said Van Turner, Board President of Memphis NAACP.

However, that’s not what happened. Instead the request for information from Gray turned physical.

“The officers who were there should know this is not an appropriate way to treat citizens of the community. Luckily no one was seriously injured. I think I heard this young lady was pregnant that raised the stakes even higher,” Turner explained.

Turner believes the deputies’ actions appear to be excessive and he hopes Bonner will get to the bottom of it.

“I have full confidence that Sheriff Bonner will make the right call in this situation,” Turner said.

Gray was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing traffic, and two counts of assault. She is due in court in May.

“You have to have reasons to violate one’s privacy, one is reasonable suspicion, the other is probable cause, and I don’t see where there was reasonable suspicion or probable cause to arrest and detain this young lady.”