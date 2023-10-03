Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigating after two men shot along Bill Morris Parkway

Deputies were called to the scene about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in the area of TN State Route 385 and Winchester Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two man were shot along Bill Morris Parkway.

Deputies were called to the scene about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in the area of TN State Route 385 and Winchester Rd. Investigators said two men were westbound on 385 from Hacks Cross when someone in a dark-colored vehicle started firing shots at them.

Detectives said the two victims were taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

SCSO detectives are conducting an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the area of 385 and Winchester. At around 11:00 a.m. two males were traveling west bound on 385 from Hacks Cross when unknown individuals in a dark colored vehicle began shooting at the victims. pic.twitter.com/6HLc2baQ7k — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 3, 2023