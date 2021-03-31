Shelby County Sheriff's Office warns about dangers of following reckless drivers after shot fired at woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be careful and avoid road rage situations after a woman said a driver fired a shot at her.
According to a social media post, the sheriff’s office said it happened March 30 in southeast Shelby County. The woman told investigators she was driving on Stateline Road when a white 4-door BMW pulled out, nearly causing a crash. She told investigators she blew her horn and followed the BMW to get the tag number. She said the BMW’s driver stopped in the road, blocking her, and a woman got out with a gun and fired once.
The sheriff’s office said no one was hit.
Investigators said it’s best not to put yourself in a dangerous situation by following a reckless driver, and to call law enforcement with any information.
Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information about this latest incident.