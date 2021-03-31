x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

Shelby County Sheriff's Office warns about dangers of following reckless drivers after shot fired at woman

No one was hit in the latest incident, but the sheriff's office said you should not try following when another driver is reckless on the road.
Credit: Zenzeta - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be careful and avoid road rage situations after a woman said a driver fired a shot at her.

According to a social media post, the sheriff’s office said it happened March 30 in southeast Shelby County. The woman told investigators she was driving on Stateline Road when a white 4-door BMW pulled out, nearly causing a crash. She told investigators she blew her horn and followed the BMW to get the tag number. She said the BMW’s driver stopped in the road, blocking her, and a woman got out with a gun and fired once.

The sheriff’s office said no one was hit.

Investigators said it’s best not to put yourself in a dangerous situation by following a reckless driver, and to call law enforcement with any information.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information about this latest incident.
CrimeStoppers Memphis
March 5, 2021 Aggravated Assault A young woman told police she was driving on I-240 near Poplar avenue in the early morning hours of July 7, 2020 when she heard shots and then realized she was injured. She drove herself to a nearby hospital where officers arrived from the Appling...
Crimestopmem |Mar 12, 2021

Related Articles