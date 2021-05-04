x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

Shelby County Sheriff's Office warns about carjackings & gun thefts in the Mid-South

Deputies said you should be aware of your surroundings and keep your doors locked and windows up so you don't become the next victim.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is warning about carjackings and gun thefts across the Mid-South.

The SCSO said in the past two weeks, there were 35 reported vehicle thefts in unincorporated Shelby County. About half a dozen guns were stolen, some from unlocked vehicles.

There have also been two reported carjackings, usually when a person is sitting in their running vehicle or while they are getting out or into the car.

Deputies said you should be aware of your surroundings and keep your doors locked and windows up so you don't become the next victim.

If you can help in any cases, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
CrimeStoppers Memphis
April 2, 2021 HOMICIDE It was 4:14 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 when a shooting call came into the Appling Farms station of the Memphis Police Department. Officers dispatched to 5280 Elmore Road at Raleigh LaGrange - the Best Deal Automotive Repair - found Gerald Stewart in the parking lot,...
Crimestopmem |Apr 02, 2021

Related Articles