Shelby County Sheriff's Office warns about carjackings & gun thefts in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is warning about carjackings and gun thefts across the Mid-South.

The SCSO said in the past two weeks, there were 35 reported vehicle thefts in unincorporated Shelby County. About half a dozen guns were stolen, some from unlocked vehicles.

There have also been two reported carjackings, usually when a person is sitting in their running vehicle or while they are getting out or into the car.

Deputies said you should be aware of your surroundings and keep your doors locked and windows up so you don't become the next victim.

If you can help in any cases, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.