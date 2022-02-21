14-year-old driver charged after deadly crash Monday near Memphis airport

Two people died in Monday morning's crash which shut down part of Shelby Dr. near Tchulahoma.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATED: A 14-year-old boy is charged in a deadly crash early Monday morning near Memphis International Airport.

Memphis Police said the unidentified teenager is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, 3 counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, child curfew, no driver’s license, and violation of financial responsibility law.

Investigators said two people died at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 6:15 a.m. Monday at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road. A third person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At the time, police said it appeared a driver had lost control and hit a utility pole.

The area was shut down for several hours for the investigation into the crash.

At 6:19 am, officers responded to the scene of a crash at Shelby Dr. and Tchulahoma. Two occupants were pronounced deceased and a third party was xported critical. Prelim info indicates the vehicle lost control and struck a utility pole. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 21, 2022