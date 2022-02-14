Shelby County Sheriffs looking for murder suspect in Memphis

SCSO is looking for 21-year-old Cameron Deshawn Westbrook, a wanted suspect in the Feb. 8 murder of Andre Harwell, 30, in front of a local store, The Penny Pantry, in the Northaven area. Suspect Westbrook is approximately 5’7”, 180 lbs., and is believed to be armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/1UJo6okK1E