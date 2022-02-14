Shelby County Sheriffs looking for murder suspect in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for 21-year-old Cameron Deshawn Westbrook, a wanted suspect in the Feb. 8 murder of Andre Harwell, 30, in front of a local store, The Penny Pantry, in the Northaven area.
SCSO said Westbrook is approximately 5’7”, 180 lbs., and is believed to be armed and dangerous.
They say to not confront or attempt to apprehend him, instead to contact local law enforcement or dial 911 immediately.
Those with information can call (901) 528-CASH.