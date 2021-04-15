Sherra Wright sues Shelby County Sheriff's Office for $12 million

Sherra currently is serving prison time in connection with the death of former Memphis Tigers star and NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright, who currently is serving prison time in connection with the shooting death of her ex-husband --former Memphis Tigers star and NBA player Lorenzen Wright-- has sued the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for $12 million.

In her lawsuit, which was filed December 17, 2020, Sherra lists four defendants --two sergeants and two correctional officers-- and claims she suffered “cruel and unusual punishment.” The lawsuit claims that she “suffered extreme mental anguish and distress.” It goes on to say, “Currently I suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares and depression, anxiety, along with resulting physical distress.” She is suing for $2 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages. The lawsuit does not list an attorney.

Lorenzen was last seen alive on July 18, 2010, when he left the Collierville home of Sherra Wright. Germantown Police received a 911 call from his cell phone early the next morning, but the call was interrupted by gunfire. Wright’s body was discovered July 28, 2010, in a field by Callis Cutoff Road near Hacks Cross and Winchester. He had been shot multiple times. He was 34-years-old.

On July 25, 2019, Sherra pled guilty to facilitation to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. She also pled guilty to facilitation to commit attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to eight years.

A codefendant, Billy R. Turner, faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder.

That indictment alleged that Sherra Wright and Turner:

- (Count 1) between July 17, 2010, and July 20, 2010, unlawfully, intentionally and with premeditation killed Lorenzen Wright;

- (Count 2) between April 1, 2010, and July 30, 2010, unlawfully and intentionally agreed, conspired and acted to kill Lorenzen Wright with premeditation, and that Sherra Wright and Turner, in furtherance of the conspiracy, travelled to the area of Callis Cut and Hacks Cross Road to kill Lorenzen Wright;