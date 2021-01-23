Shooter still wanted a year later following the deaths of LeQuan Boyd, Ashlynn Luckett

“If we could bring all our solutions together maybe we can stop some of this madness,” said community activist Stevie Moore.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It’s been one year since the shooting deaths of Ashylnn Luckett and LeQuan Boyd, their family is still searching for answers.

The death of any loved one is tragic. But the death of a child is especially hard to grapple with.

16-year-old Boyd and his niece 6-year-old Luckett were killed inside their Hickory Hill home in what police call a possible driveby.

“Everybody pointing fingers, it’s the school system," said activist Stevie Moore, the founder of Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives. "Everybody. My answer to everybody is what are you doing?”

That’s the question Moore is asking everybody from officials, community organizations and neighbors.

“No one person, no one organization can soIve this problem.”

Moore, who lost his own son to gun violence, says many people see crime but often don’t speak up.

“If we could bring all our solutions together maybe we can stop some of this madness.”

Moore says he knows families like the Lucketts and Boyds are hurting and that he won’t stop advocating for young lives lost to senseless violence.

“That’s what keeps me going," he said. "When I see a young person run up and hug me. When I see a young man get out of jail.”

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information in the deaths of LeQuan Boyd and Ashlynn Luckett.

Authorities say this case is being investigated as part of the Department of Justice's Operation Legend, a coordinated federal and local law enforcement initiative to fight violent crime.