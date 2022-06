Officers responded to the scene about noon at the warehouse at 1615 Commerce Parkway and found the victim shot outside.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Horn Lake, Mississippi, Police said a person is dead after a shooting outside the Amazon warehouse Friday.

Officers responded to the scene about noon at the warehouse at 1615 Commerce Parkway about shots fired. They said they found the victim dead at the scene. Investigators said the shooting took place outside of the warehouse.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.