Day at the pool ended with a shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On September 14, 2020, Officers responded to a call at 2200 Meadow Glade Lane. Once they arrived, officers located multiple people that were shot at after leaving the pool. Three were struck and one of the three was a child.

Video in the complex showed a dark-colored SUV that appears to be missing a passenger-side front hub cap pull up. The driver gets out and fires several shots at the victims. He then got back in the car, backs out of the complex, and then leaves westbound on Raleigh LaGrange.

NOTE: The video is shown, but the quality is very poor.

The suspect was a black male with medium complexion wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants. He was 18-24 years old. The male was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

The vehicle was a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Buick Encore with a missing passenger front hubcap.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.