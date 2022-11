Memphis Police said the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the suspect fled the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting at a Family Dollar location on Summer Avenue in Highland Heights.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the location at 3400 Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. They located an adult male shooting victim who was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the suspect fled in a grey sedan, and no arrests have been made.