Shooting at Memphis hotel leaves one in extremely critical condition

Police say that a Black female in an orange dress who took off in a purple Honda may be responsible.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One person has been shot Thursday night at a Parkway Village motel.



Memphis Police were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites at 4225 American Way after a person was shot around 8:30pm. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in extreme critical condition.

Police say that the suspect may have been a Black female wearing an orange dress and driving a purple Honda.

If anyone knows any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Your call is anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.