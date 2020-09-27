Shooting at Memphis McDonald’s drive-thru injures woman and teenager

Memphis Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the 16-year-old boy was non-critical

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — An overnight shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in South Memphis has injured two people.

According to the Memphis Police Department, just before 12:30 Sunday morning, a man got out of a silver Infiniti and shot a woman and teenager in the restaurant’s drive-thru at 3120 South Third.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the 16-year-old boy was non-critical.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.