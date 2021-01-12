One killed, another injured in shooting at West Tennessee high school basketball game

All classes and all before and after school activities for Wednesday, December 1 are cancelled.

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Two people were shot, one fatally, following a pair of basketball games Tuesday night at a West Tennessee high school.

Humboldt Police received a call at 8:30 p.m. about shots fired at Humboldt High School. According to a statement posted on Facebook by Humboldt City Schools, there was a shooting during a basketball game. Humboldt High School was playing North Side High School.

Humboldt City Schools Superintendent Janice Epperson said in a statement late Tuesday that the altercation happened between two adults and no Humboldt students were involved or injured.

Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan Sr. told the Jackson Sun, "We know of one who was deceased, and another was flown to The Med in Memphis and was in surgery last I heard."

He added that others were injured but that none of those injuries were life threatening.

The school district cancelled all classes and all before and after school activities for Wednesday, December 1.

Humboldt is about an hour and a half east of Memphis.