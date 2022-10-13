Two dead, including a child, one injured in Northeast Memphis shooting

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 7000 block of Dokkum Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Update: MPD said the 10-year-old did not survive.

This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 13, 2022

Three people, including a child, were shot early Thursday morning in Northeast Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department said one adult was killed in the shooting, a child was taken to Le Bonheur in critcal condition and a second adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

It is unclear how old the injured minor child is.

MPD has a person detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.