WATCH LIVE: Update on Boulder King Soopers shooting; shelter in place issued

Police have not yet released any information regarding a number of victims or a suspect.

BOULDER, Colo. — Emergency crews are responding to an active shooter situation Monday afternoon at a King Soopers in Boulder.

The King Soopers is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said. That's about two miles south of the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Latest on King Soopers Boulder shooting:

The shooting was first reported just before 3 p.m.

Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles from different agencies responded.

Just after 5 p.m., BPD sent out an emergency notification asking people near 17th and Grove streets to shelter in place while they respond to a report of an armed and dangerous individual. It's unclear, however, if the suspect is related to the King Soopers shooting.

Classes at CU Boulder beginning at 5:30 p.m. and later are canceled due to the ongoing police situation near campus.

Boulder High School on secure lockout. Any students on campus will stay inside due to police activity. (Boulder Valley schools are on Spring Break)

This is where Boulder Police have asked residents to shelter in place. A SWAT team has surrounded an apartment at 17th and Grove, just a few blocks from the CU Boulder Campus. #9News pic.twitter.com/gc1wUcPh8S — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) March 22, 2021

What we know:

An active shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder prompted a massive police response to the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive on Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of officers from around the Denver metro area responded, including SWAT. Officers were seen all over the parking lot, around the store and on top of the building as they worked to navigate the situation.

There is no official word yet on victims or suspects.

Windows in the front of the store are completely broken out, and the store and the roads surrounding it remain closed.

People are asked to avoid the area, as this remains an active situation. In a tweet, Boulder Police asked that people not broadcast any tactical information from the scene on social media.

Police are also responding to a second location, near 17th and Grove, after a report of someone who is armed and dangerous. They're looking into whether this person is related to the shooting.

9NEWS has spoken to people on the scene who describe hearing shots inside the store. One man named Steve, whose grandchildren were inside with their faither, said they heard shots as the man got his COVID vaccine:

Came in with their dad so he could get a COVID shot. They came in through the east door, where the pharmacy is, and that’s where it all started. There was shooting, and he saw it. Got the girls down. They ran and hid upstairs in a coat closet for an hour, in the coats. They were communicating with my daughter through his phone, texting. And then the cops came in through the roof, protecting them. They’re out now. Out the back. This is going to be pretty hard for them to live with, I think... Every city is susceptible, but there’s a way in which, I would think, well, this isn’t going to happen in Boulder. And now we know better.

We are expecting a press conference with Boulder Police and will add more information as soon as we have it.

This is a breaking news situation, this story will be updated as more information is released.

>> Video below: Residents asked to shelter in place near 17th and Grove streets

>> Video below: Boulder Police responding to active shooter situation

Statements

King Soopers: We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO. The entire King Soopers family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Boulder Police Department.

UFCW Local 7 (King Soopers employee union): Local 7 is closely monitoring the unfolding events at King Sooper #33 in #BoulderColorado. We are praying that all the #grocery workers and shoppers today – including our 32 members that work at this store—are safe and unharmed.