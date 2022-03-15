Man who shot his girlfriend arrested by MPD after he was casually spotted at Walmart

The suspect went to a Walmart close by after he shot his girlfriend in the parking lot at Rafferty's.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident at Rafferty’s on Germantown Pkwy Monday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m. where a female victim was allegedly shot in the back upper thigh by her boyfriend, Jason McMillon.

According to the victim, 31, McMillon got in his car after the two had an argument and began shooting at her 2007 white Toyota Camry while she was inside the vehicle.

Five bullets hit the car, entering the front driver door in three places, the driver rear, and the left-side of the trunk.

The victim told MPD that she drove off, and she did not know that she was wounded until she saw blood running from her leg.

The victim called the police and parked her car in the back-parking lot of One and Only BBQ. Once MPD arrived at the One and Only BBQ parking lot, the victim was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in non-critical condition.

According to the victim, she and McMillon were supposed to be meeting at the restaurant for dinner. When she arrived at the restaurant, McMillon was parked in the back of the restaurant talking to his ex-girlfriend.

The victim told MPD that McMillon had been drinking, and she said she believes that he started an altercation with her about her continued friendship with his ex-girlfriend, arguing that he did not want the two women to interact.

The victim’s brother saw McMillon at the Walmart located at 577 N. Germantown Pkwy, and he informed the police. MPD arrived at the location and arrested McMillon. MPD said that two weapons were confiscated from the suspect, a S&W 9mm with 10 rounds and one in the chamber and a Glock 40 with no rounds.