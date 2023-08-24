x
Shooting at downtown Memphis gas station leaves man dead

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, and the suspect is still on the run.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a suspect on the run after a shooting at a downtown Memphis gas station Wednesday night. 

Memphis Police said their officers responded to the shooting scene at the Marathon gas station on Poplar Avenue near Exchange Avenue around 9:49 p.m. Wednesday.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene. 

MPD said the suspect, a man, sped off north from the scene on Danny Thomas Blvd. 

Anyone with information on this incident should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

