Shooting at downtown Memphis gas station leaves man dead

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, and the suspect is still on the run.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a suspect on the run after a shooting at a downtown Memphis gas station Wednesday night.

Memphis Police said their officers responded to the shooting scene at the Marathon gas station on Poplar Avenue near Exchange Avenue around 9:49 p.m. Wednesday.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said the suspect, a man, sped off north from the scene on Danny Thomas Blvd.