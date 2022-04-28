One man in critical condition after another shooting in Downtown Memphis area

This incident is one of many shootings that have occurred in Downtown Memphis in the last few weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police officers were flagged down by a man who was shot at Second St. and Beale St. Thursday, April 28 at 1:10 a.m.

The shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, there is not information on the suspect at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

This incident is one of many shootings that have occurred in Downtown Memphis in the last few weeks, causing many to further question whether the city is doing enough to create a safe environment in the area.