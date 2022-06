Southbound Danny Thomas extending to Jefferson Ave is shut down as MPD works to clear and investigate a crime scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southbound Danny Thomas and Madison Ave. have been shut down as Memphis Police Department works to clear and investigate a morning shooting. Traffic will be blocked up to Jefferson Ave.

It is unclear how many people were injured in the shooting, and the condition of possible victim(s) is unknown.

Memphis Fire Department said that no one was transported to the hospital.