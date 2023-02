Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the Douglass next to Sally's Grocery at 3118 Chelsea Ave. at 7:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting next to Sally's Grocery at 3118 Chelsea Ave. at 7:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

According to MPD, the man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.