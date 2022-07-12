Four people hospitalized after a shooting near Whitehaven

Police said three people are currently in custody.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were victims of a shooting that happened at 188 Hillview on Monday, July 11, leaving three people in critical condition and one person in non-critical condition.

According to Memphis Police department, officers found a female victim first, and then they found two more victims whose genders were not revealed nearby in the 3500 block of Neely Rd.

Police said the last victim, a male, was found in the 3600 block of Hillbrook.

Police said they believe that the suspects knew the victims.

Three people are currently in custody.

On 7/11 at 10:08 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 188 Hillview. Officers located a female victim who was xported to ROH in critical condition. Two shooting victims were located nearby in the 3500 block of Neely. One is listed as critical and the other non-critical. pic.twitter.com/LdYWSteXn1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 12, 2022