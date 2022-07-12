x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Four people hospitalized after a shooting near Whitehaven

Police said three people are currently in custody.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were victims of a shooting that happened at 188 Hillview on Monday, July 11, leaving three people in critical condition and one person in non-critical condition.

According to Memphis Police department, officers found a female victim first, and then they found two more victims whose genders were not revealed nearby in the 3500 block of Neely Rd.

Police said the last victim, a male, was found in the 3600 block of Hillbrook.

Police said they believe that the suspects knew the victims.

Three people are currently in custody.

RELATED: Dog snatcher steals $5500 Doberman Pincher puppy, police say

RELATED: 2 brothers arrested after teen shot and killed in Horn Lake

RELATED: Suspect found dead after shots fired at officers in Northaven barricade situation

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect found dead after shots fired at officers in Northaven barricade situation