Four people hospitalized after a shooting near Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were victims of a shooting that happened at 188 Hillview on Monday, July 11, leaving three people in critical condition and one person in non-critical condition.
According to Memphis Police department, officers found a female victim first, and then they found two more victims whose genders were not revealed nearby in the 3500 block of Neely Rd.
Police said the last victim, a male, was found in the 3600 block of Hillbrook.
Police said they believe that the suspects knew the victims.
Three people are currently in custody.