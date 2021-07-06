Shooting in Colonial Acres injures one

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Colonial Acres Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the person was shot in the 1400 block of Flamingo Road just before 4pm. There was no word as to what led up to the shooting, but police say the suspects took off in a black Nissan. Additional information about the shooting victim, other than he was taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition, is not known at this time.
If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). You could earn a cash reward.