Shooting in Frayser leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot in Frayser Monday night.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened at Frayser Boulevard and University Street around 7:30pm. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. Police did not say what led up to the shooting and do not have anyone in custody.
If you have information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.