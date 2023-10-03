Shooting in New Chicago leaves man injured

Memphis Police responded to the shooting call Monday around 11 p.m. at 645 Chelsea Ave., where officers found a man lying on his back with apparent gun shot wounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting occurred Monday night in New Chicago.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they responded to the shooting call Oct. 2 around 11 p.m. at 645 Chelsea Ave, where officers found a man lying on his back in front of the Exxon gas station entrance with apparent gunshot wounds in his back and left arm.

The man told police that he was driving north on Leath Street when he hit a parked GMC truck. After he looked at the damages and sat back inside his car, two suspects walked by, one holding a handgun and the other holding a long rifle.

After telling him not to move, the suspects shot at his car, according to the victim. He then left the area and drove to the Exxon gas station, where officers found him. Police said they saw damage on his car where bullets had struck.

The man was taken to Methodist Central Hospital in critical condition, but later became non-critical.

The man told police that the suspects were two men, one wearing a white shirt and dreads, and the other one was wearing all black.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.